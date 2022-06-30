Electricity Bill Won’t Fall Even With Customer Tax Return

The law that provides for refunding to consumers duplicate charges on electricity bills will not bring immediate relief to the pocket. The rule was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Tuesday (28) and institutes the return of PIS/Cofins credit to the consumer through a reduction in electricity rates. But, in some states, this extra “credit” will be snapped up by the increase in the electricity bill.

This is the case of São Paulo, for example. Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) approved this Tuesday (28) an average increase of 12.04% in the energy distribution tariffs of Enel Distribuição São Paulo (Enel SP), which serves 7.6 million homes and companies. Aneel does not confirm percentage values, but says that the approved high already discounts what would be refunded to the consumer.

The same happens in the state of Tocantins, served by ETO (Energisa Distribuidora de Energia). The PIS/Cofins credits resulted in a discount of 9.76% in relation to the final adjustment — but the electricity bill will still rise by an average of 14.78% for the consumer.

In both states, the new electricity tariffs will take effect from next Monday, July 4th.

According to Aneel, the process of applying PIS/Cofins credit to mitigate the increase in the electricity tariff has already taken place in the review of tariffs by Copel, Cemig, ENF and RGE Sul.

See how much was the PIS/Cofins discount and how much was the average rate increase, despite it:

Copel: PIS/Cofins discount was 13.26%; final average rate increase is 4.90%

Cemig: PIS/Cofins discount was 15.20%; final average rate increase is 8.80%

Energisa Nova Friburgo (ENF): PIS/Cofins discount was 4.58%; final average rate increase is 19.19%

RGE Sul: PIS/Cofins discount was 7.30%; final average rate increase is 10.98%

Enel SP: PIS/Cofins discount was 8.70%; final average rate increase is 12.04%

Energisa Tocantins (ETO): PIS/Cofins discount was 9.76%; final average rate increase is 14.78%

“It is important to clarify that the PIS/Cofins discount mitigates the readjustment value. There are other items that make up this calculation [da tarifa de energia]”, said Aneel in a note.

Why is there a PIS/Cofins discount?

In 2017, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided that the ICMS charged to distributors should not be part of the PIS/Cofins calculation basis on electricity tariffs.

This allowed a refund of R$ 60.3 billion to distributors, but the Supreme Court also understood that these values ​​belong to consumers. Therefore, PIS/Cofins credits are used to mitigate the readjustment of electricity bill rates.

According to Aneel, this refund process started in 2020 and BRL 47.6 billion has not yet been refunded to customers. The law sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirms the decision of the STF and establishes the parameters for the restitution of these credits.