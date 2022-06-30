Enough with the controversy: new Hyundai HB20 has visual revealed in the act; see – 06/29/2022

Hyundai HB20 was presented in 2019 and brought a deep restyling. Although it kept the platform of the original, which was launched in 2012, the model brought remarkable evolutions. None of them as controversial as the style. But that will change this July, as anticipated by the photo posted on Instagram.

The photographer managed to click the details of the front and rear of the third restyling of the hatch. Although it keeps a space for daring, the front and rear concentrate beautiful changes.

Starting with the frontal style, which became more tapered and lost the fish-mouth grille. Now, the headlights are more tapered and straight, while the bumper received more pronounced cutouts at the ends and an almost conventional grille.

It’s at the rear that the boldest change is. The boomerang lanterns are no longer positioned at the bottom of the lid and have risen in life, being placed not only on top, but also adopting a connecting element between them, all with a very three-dimensional look. The lights will be LED and it will be difficult not to recognize this car at night, as this visual signature is one of the most striking in recent times.

The design of the rear of the HB20S sedan has not yet been revealed by official photos and photos. The press release will be in July, however, the arrival at dealerships could be for the beginning of August.

New Hyundai HB20 has a bold design at the rear Image: Playback/Internet

As for the mechanical changes, the HB20 and HB20S will keep the options of 1.0 aspirated engine (80 hp and 10.2 kgfm of torque) and 1.0 turbo (120 hp and 17.5 kgfm), both with manual transmission option – the automatic six gears will continue to be exclusive to the strongest thruster.

Regarding the items, the HB20 hatch and sedan will receive structural reinforcements and other changes to reverse its performance in the Latin NCAP crash test. Connectivity will be reinforced, which includes a new multimedia center.

