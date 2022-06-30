Erison and Lucas Piazon are out of Botafogo’s list to face América-MG, for the Copa do Brasil | botafogo

Botafogo has two casualties for the first leg against América-MG, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Erison, with low back pain, and Lucas Piazon, who dislocated his shoulder in the clash with Inter 10 days ago, did not recover in time for the trip to Belo Horizonte.

On the other hand, Diego Gonçalves is back in the squad after three weeks out for a muscle injury in the back of the thigh. His last game was on June 6, against Goiás, for the Brasileirão.

The team will also not be able to count on Víctor Cuesta and Oyama, who have already played for the Copa do Brasil – at Inter and Mirassol, respectively – and cannot return to the field in the competition to defend another shirt, according to the regulations.

The probable team has: Gatito; Kanu, Carli and Philipe Sampaio; Saravia, Kayque, Patrick de Paula, Del Piage (Chay or Tchê Tchê) and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento.

Check out the complete list:

