Europe 2 in 1! Tickets to two European countries from R$3,547 from Rio, São Paulo and more cities!

How about joining two amazing destinations on your next vacation trip to Europe? We found 2-in-1 airline tickets with different combinations joining Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, England, Holland, Belgium or France from R$ 3,547. There’s an option that doesn’t end anymore!

The lowest fare found is for flights to Madrid plus London from Rio de Janeiro, flying with British Airways. Those who leave São Paulo will find this same combination from R$ 3,659, flying with Iberia There are flights with other origins and destinations with dates until May next year, including spring 2023, check at the end of the post.

2-in-1 trips include round-trip flights to Brazil, domestic flights within Europe and all taxes. Be aware that most of the lower fares do not include the checked baggage allowance – please consider this at the time of purchase.

The countries listed here have their borders open to Brazilian tourists. But before traveling, check the health rules of each nation to be visited.