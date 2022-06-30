Even without both legs, Ukrainian enlists to help army in war – News

Vasil Shtefko, 55, became an example of Ukrainian patriotism after enlisting in the country’s army to face Russian troops, which invaded Ukraine on February 24. Unlike the other soldiers who fight at his side, the mechanic wears orthopedic prostheses on both legs.

Vasil works in the village of Kushnytsya, in the east of the country, in the breakaway region of Donbass. He enlisted in the Armed Forces without notifying his wife, Oksana Shtefko, who initially regretted her husband’s attitude.

“I couldn’t believe he had done this. I cried a little,” Oksana told the British portal Daily Star. “Then I went back to eating my pelmeni [prato típico da culinária ucraniana].”

In 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and fighting broke out in the Donbass region with separatists, Vasil tried to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces. However, at the time, his enlistment was rejected due to his physical condition.





This time, the Ukrainian lied to the army and said he only wore a prosthesis in one leg. According to Oksana, it is not possible to know from her husband’s walk that he does not have both legs, which he lost 17 years ago, when he was 38 years old.

The truth was only discovered on the battlefield, when one of the soldier’s prostheses broke, his wife reveals.

Vasil, who does not say how he had his limbs amputated, told The Daily Beast that he decided to enlist the moment he heard about the war in the country.

“I love my country. Whatever obstacles I face, I will overcome them to defend Ukraine. [Meu país] He put me on my feet by helping me get my prostheses, he offered me a pension, even a modest one, but it exists”, said the proud soldier.



