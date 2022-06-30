Executive Salaries: How Much Earned the Highest Paid

Getty Images/boonchai wedmakawand

Santander (SANB11), Vale (VALE3) and Itaú (ITUB4) are the three companies that paid the highest compensation to their executives in 2021, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) compiled by corporate governance expert Renato Chaves.

In 2009, the body began to require companies to report the total compensation of the board, declaring the lowest and the highest amount – which is normally paid to the CEO or president, but there may be exceptions.

The rule was challenged in court by the Brazilian Institute of Finance Executives of Rio de Janeiro (Ibef-RJ), which obtained an injunction that allowed a group of companies not to provide the information. The legal dispute dragged on for more than a decade until the CVM obtained a decision in 2019 that ordered companies to observe the rule.

In the case of Santander, which ranked 1st, the highest amount was BRL 59 milliona 26% growth compared to 2020. Vale disbursed BRL 55.1 million to its highest-paid executive, while the Itaú paid R$52.9 million.

Eneva (ENEV3), which occupies the fourth position among the 20 companies with the highest remuneration, recorded the highest growth compared to 2020: 195%.

The biggest drop in remuneration, in turn, was for B3 (B3SA3), 16th on the list, with a decline of 52% in the same period.

In the total assessment, which includes 86 companies on the Ibovespa, remuneration grew 31.4% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Check out the full ranking:

1. Santander (SANB11)

Highest remuneration: BRL 59 million

Comparison with 2020: +26%

Financial sector

CEO: Mario Roberto Opice Leão

Share performance in 2021: 34.4%

2. Voucher (VALE3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 55.1 million

Comparison with 2020: +75%

Sector: Mining

CEO: Eduardo Bartolomeo

Share performance in 2021: -9.1%

3. Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

Higher remuneration: BRL 52.9 million

Comparison with 2020: +52%

Financial sector

CEO: Milton Maluhy Filho

Share performance in 2021: -18.8%

4. Eneva (ENEV3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 52.7 million

Comparison with 2020: +195%

Sector: Energy

CEO: Pedro Zinner

Share performance in 2021: -12.5%

5. JBS (JBSS3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 52.6 million

Comparison with 2020: +56%

Sector: Refrigerators

CEO: Gilberto Tomazoni

Share performance in 2021: +71.9%

6. Locate (RENT3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 29.7 million

Comparison with 2020: +52%

Sector: Vehicle rental

CEO: Bruno Lasansky

Share performance in 2021: -25.1%

7. Bradesco (BBDC4)

Higher remuneration: BRL 29.3 million

Comparison with 2020: +23%

Financial sector

CEO: Octavio de Lazari Júnior

Share performance in 2021: -20.9%

8. Cosan (CSNA3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 27.6 million

Comparison with 2020: +145%

Sector: Oil and Gas

CEO: Luis Henrique Guimaraes

Share performance in 2021: +8.23%

9. D’Or Network (RDOR3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 27.2 million

Comparison with 2020: +44%

Sector: Health

CEO: Paulo Moll

Share performance in 2021: -27%

10. Braskem (BRKM5)

Highest remuneration: BRL 24 million

Comparison with 2020: +65%

Sector: Petrochemical

CEO: Roberto Simões

Stock performance in 2021: up 144.5%

11. Ambev (ABEV3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 23.7 million

Comparison with 2020: +43%

Sector: Beverages

CEO: Jean Jereissati

Stock performance in 2021: down 1.5%

12. Suzano (SUBZ3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 22.6 million

Comparison with 2020: +2%

Sector: Pulp and Paper

CEO: Walter Schalka

Stock performance in 2021: up 2.7%

13. Via (VIIA3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 21.4 million

Comparison with 2020: -7%

Sector: Retail

CEO: Roberto Fulcherberger

Stock performance in 2021: down 67.5%

14. Cogna (COGN3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 21.2 million

Comparison with 2020: -35%

Sector: Education

CEO: Rodrigo Galindo (2021)

Stock performance in 2021: down 46.9%

15. Assaí (ASAI3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 20.8 million

Comparison with 2020: +39%

Sector: Retail

CEO: Belmiro Gomes

Stock performance in 2021: down 8.9%

16. B3 (B3SA3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 20.8 million

Comparison with 2020: -52%

Financial sector

CEO: Gilson Finkelsztain

Stock performance in 2021: down 44.5%

17. Qualicorp (QUAL3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 19.9 million

Comparison with 2020: -6%

Sector: Health

CEO: Bruno Blatt

Stock performance in 2021: down 51.5%

18. Marfrig (MRFG3)

Highest remuneration: BRL 19.5 million

Comparison with 2020: -15%

Sector: Food

CEO: Marcos Molina

Stock performance in 2021: up 52.1%

19. CVC (CVCB3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 17.9 million

Comparison with 2020: +3%

Sector: Tourism

CEO: Leonel Dias de Andrade Neto

Share performance in 2021: down 32.2%

20. Course (RAIL3)

Higher remuneration: BRL 17.4 million

Comparison with 2020: +150%

Sector: Industry

CEO: João Alberto Abreu

Stock performance in 2021: down 7.7%