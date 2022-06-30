Fans are divided over big reveal in the final episode of the 2nd season of the series

It aired yesterday (28), on the American channel The CWthe final episode of the second season of Superman & Lois. The season finale came with a big reveal about the arrowverse which divided the opinion of the dcnauts.

In the 15th episode of the second season, titled “Waiting for Superman”, it was revealed that the Super man is the only superhero on Earth where it takes place Superman & Lois (read more here).

In an interview with ComicBook, the show’s creator, Todd Helbingconfirmed that the Man of Steel series does not belong in the Arrowverse.

“I think maybe it was the best decision for the show. That doesn’t mean we can’t have people show up at some point. It’s a comic book show, right? We might have an explanation of why, let’s say the Flash appears. But I think for the best version of the show, he needs to have his own legs and be on his own Earth,” Helbing said.

The great turnaround of Superman & Loishowever, pleased and angered fans of the Arrowverse and the series, as we can see below.

With this great twist, The Flash is now the only active series in the Arrowverse, as the other series in the universe were canceled this year.

And you, what did you think of S&L not being part of the Arrowverse? Comment on our social networks.

Superman & Lois can be seen in Brazil by streaming the HBO Max.

