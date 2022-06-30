Fátima Bernardes opens the game and reveals the real reason for leaving the ‘Encontro’; check out

Presenter said that it was not just dating Túlio Gadêlha that made her make this decision

Fátima Bernardes spoke about what made her leave the command of the ‘Encontro’



the presenter Fátima Bernardes opened his heart live at the “Meeting” this Wednesday, 29, and spoke to Ana Maria Braga which in fact motivated her to leave the command of her morning show at Globo. The presenter of “Mais Você” said that Fátima was being brave to leave the “Encontro” and asked if her decision was related to her relationship with the federal deputy. Túlio Gadêlha. “Leaving this everyday cachaça, just for a great love. I think he has to do with it, not that he has any responsibility, but for you this moment you are living is very important”, commented the blonde. Fátima, however, explained that having more time to spend with her boyfriend was not the only reason that made her decide to leave the daily program.

“There were several things. To date from a distance, you have to have a lot of maturity. We have to have confidence, be well, happy, otherwise we live making each other’s lives hell. We have a lot of tranquility when we are far away to live the necessary paths and enjoy every minute when we are together”, commented the journalist, who currently lives in Rio de Janeiro, now Túlio in Recife. “I so wanted this country to be smaller. I dreamed of rediscovering love, it didn’t have to be from Rio, but I forgot to tell God it had to be close. I love Recife, but it’s a distance and we want to be more together, but that wasn’t the only motivation”, she emphasized. After being diagnosed with cancer, already cured, and needing to operate on her shoulder, Fátima said that she began to reflect on many things and realized that she wanted to have more time not only for dating, but also for spending time with her children, the result of her marriage. with the journalist William Bonner.

“In addition to this partnership with him [Túlio], of this love so beautiful and unexpected in my life, has the oldest loves, 24 years old, my children, two of which are going to live in France. Other than that, I had the issue of cancer that made me reflect on a lot, I thought there was a lot going on at the same time and I was afraid that the moment would come to say: ‘When am I going to set aside time for myself?’. My son has been there for two years. [na França] and I just went [visitá-lo] one time. I didn’t have time, now it’s going to Laura [morar lá]. It gives a certain agony of being responsibly trapped in everyday life”, explained the presenter of “Encontro”. In addition to not being able to visit her son, Vinícius, often, Fátima commented that the young man recently tested positive for Covid-19 and she cannot go and take care of him in France, even if she has the financial means to do so.

Having to speak openly about the health problems she has faced in recent months has also made the journalist rethink her career as a daily show host: “When you have a sore throat, you have to explain it to an entire Brazil. The two surgeries in 10 months, the shoulder and the cancer, made a mess here for me to organize myself now.” Fátima, who was the anchor of “Jornal Nacional”, worked for 25 years in journalism at Globo, then migrated to entertainment and spent 10 years in charge of “Encontro”. She leaves the morning attraction next Friday, the 1st, and has already been announced as the presenter of “The Voice Brasil”. The “Meeting” will now be led by Patricia Poeta and Manoel Soares in a new schedule, before “Mais Você”. Ana Maria Braga’s program will start later.