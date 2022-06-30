Fernanda Gentil breaks down in tears after the death of her partner

On Thursday morning (30), Fernanda Gentil appeared on social media to share a sad outburst. It turns out that his little dog, Nala, died at almost 16 years old. The doguinha had already lost a leg due to a tumor and required special care.

“You were the most incredible thing I could have in this life as a partner. What more faithful complicity could I have. The most joyful thing I could have as a companion”, Fernanda Gentil began on Instagram, who continued: “Nala, you not only lived with me for almost 16 years… you shared almost 16 years of my life with me. I took you as a 20 year old girl, watched you leave as a 35 year old woman”.

Very shaken, she lamented: “You are gone, and with you it was one of the most complete slices of my life. I always agreed with you that as long as it was my effort to get you to stay here, it was all right. But the one who started making the most effort for you to stay here was yourself… and I couldn’t stand to see that happen.”

“Only we know – and we do know – the supernatural connection that we built. And she will continue to be so; in another sphere, you up there and me down here, until I meet you again”, concluded Fernanda Gentil.

It’s been 5 years since Fernanda Gentil started a relationship with Priscila Montadonand at the age of 35, she vented about some situations of homophobia she experienced, both on the internet and in real life.

In a chat with Fred, from the Desimpedidos channel, Fernanda Gentil revealed that she was a victim of homophobia at Santos Dumont airport, in Rio de Janeiro, alongside her wife:

“It was the first and only time this happened in public. In the social network, it is obvious that already. people [ela e a esposa] was walking hand in hand and the guy [gritou]: ‘Oh dyke!’. And then I looked and said, ‘Hi? What’s it?’. And the ‘Oh yeah…’ guy. He unrolls everything on the table to talk and when we say, ‘Nothing’. He doesn’t even know what he’s talking about. It normalizes a business that is aggressive and when you also normalize it without thinking about the reaction, it goes quiet,” he said.