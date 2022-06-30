Fiat CEO confirms successor to Uno, likely “nephew” of Renegade

It was not for lack of will that Fiat stopped investing in new compact vehicles. Now, sharing the costs of the adventure with other Stellantis brands, the successor of models like Uno and Punto is already confirmed, said Fiat CEO Olivier François in an interview with the Portuguese press.

In a conversation with Razão Automóvel, François pointed out that the Italian brand is the favorite when it comes to hatches. The lack of innovations in the segment, however, had to do with technical limitations; yet.

“We didn’t have a platform, but now we do. (…) In a small car we have to divide the (development) cost between three or four brands. With Stellantis this is very easy. There will be a segment B”, said the executive.

Asked if established names such as Uno and Punto would be brought back, Olivier François made a mystery: “We are going to have a B segment and we have to go back there. It is a segment that belonged to Fiat with the Punto and, before the Punto, with the Uno. It’s not a matter of name.”

Renegade’s “nephew”?

For those who don’t swallow SUVs, bad news: following the taste of the majority, the successor to the Uno is almost certain to be more like a sport utility vehicle than a hatch, to which we are used to. The future Fiat should be the twin brother of Jeep’s new “youngest” SUV, which will be launched in 2023 in Europe and has already been revealed.

Continues after advertising

In addition to appearances, the “baby Renegade” will be built on the eCMP platform, previously exclusive to brands such as Peugeot and Citroën. According to reports, this vehicular architecture is more cost-effective and versatile, so it will be used as a transition to the next step (see below).

François’ track matches recent images from the carscoops, hailing from Poland, where “baby Renegade” was seen. Betrayed by the detail, the disguised utility showed an exhaust, and, in fact, the Jeep model will be exclusively electric. Between internal reports and the foreign press, it is likely that this, in fact, is the successor to the Uno, which will be hybrid.

In Brazil, the development of this probable model is called, internally, “Argo NG”, showing, in fact, who it will take the place from. Unlike Europe, where the Panda will succeed, the compact SUV would be, at most, a mild hybrid, with mechanical and manufacturing simplifications.

The next step

The diffusion of the eCMP platform seems to fill Stellantis with confidence for years to come, but the best is yet to come. According to Fiat’s CEO, in 2024 a full range of new models will debut, which will probably arrive, at least partially, in Brazil.

They are vehicles based on the unprecedented STLA architecture, this one, made from scratch to maximize the harmony between the various brands of the new automotive conglomerate. There is no rush to launch it, as its success seems to be well supported by the offer of solid state batteries — for many, the future of electric cars. “We will have more reach, less weight and less costs”, says the executive.

Five years from now, in 2027, Fiat will sell its last electric car in Europe. Brazil should take a few more years more, since purchasing power is lower. Once again, the way out is flex-fuel hybrids: Fiat is racing against time to be the first automaker to launch light hybrids that run on ethanol in Brazil.

Equal platforms, different levels of electrification and complexity depending on the region of the world.

Continues after advertising