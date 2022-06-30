Find out who is Daniella Marques, close advisor to Paulo Guedes and new president of Caixa | Economy

President Jair Bolsonaro announced this Wednesday (29) the appointment of Daniella Marques as president of Caixa Econômica Federal.

She takes office after the resignation of Pedro Guimarães, the target of a complaint of sexual harassment by employees of the financial institution.

Close to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, Daniella Marques has direct access to the minister and enjoys prestige within the government.

She was called to speak, for example, at a Women’s Day event, at Palácio do Planalto, in March this year. Marques was next to the then ministers Flávia Arruda, Tereza Cristina and Damares Alves, in addition to the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

2 of 2 Daniella Marques, alongside President Jair Bolsonaro, during a Women’s Day event at Palácio do Planalto, in March — Photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR Daniella Marques, alongside President Jair Bolsonaro, during a Women’s Day event at Palácio do Planalto, in March — Photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR

By colleagues from Esplanada dos Ministérios, she is considered a good negotiator in negotiations with the National Congress.

The new president of Caixa worked for years in the financial market, in the area of ​​independent management of investment funds, accompanied by Minister Guedes. She was his partner at Bozano Investimentos, where she served as Director of Compliance and Operations and Finance (COO and CFO).

She also has a degree in Business Administration from PUC/RJ with an MBA in Finance from Ibmec. She was also the executive director of Oren Investimentos; at Mercatto Investimentos, Risk and Compliance Director, Partner and Equity Manager.

Prior to her appointment, Daniella Marques was at the Ministry of Economy’s Special Secretariat for Productivity and Competitiveness, a position she assumed in February this year.

She entered the Bolsonaro government at the beginning, as head of the Special Advisory for Strategic Affairs of Minister Paulo Guedes, in January 2019, in a team that at the time was considered the “dream team” of the economy. Most have already left the government.

According to Ana Flor’s blog, Marques was also influenced by the need for the government to try to improve its image with the female electorate, especially after complaints of harassment at Caixa.

In April 2019, right in the first months of the Bolsonaro government, Minister Paulo Guedes was invited to attend a hearing at the Chamber’s Constitution and Justice Commission on pension reform.

At that moment, Guedes starred in an episode that was marked in the popular imagination, when deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR) stated that the minister acts like a “tiger” in relation to retirees, the elderly and people with disabilities, but as a “tchutchuca” in in relation to the “most privileged class of our country”.

Away from the microphone, Paulo Guedes addressed Zeca Dirceu and replied: “Don’t be disrespectful to me. Tchutchuca is the mother, Tchutchuca is the grandmother.”

Amid the confusion between Guedes and Zeca Dirceu, deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) had a disagreement with Daniella Marques, then an advisor to the Ministry of Economy.

Marques was taken by police to a room in the Legislative Police of the Chamber, from where she was later released by signing a time limit to clarify the episode later.