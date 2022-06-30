First child born to Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis

posted on 06/29/2022 12:19



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @fevasconcellos @cassioreis)

Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis used social media this Tuesday (28/6) to announce the birth of the couple’s first child.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple of actors published a photo of Fernanda Vasconcellos still in the hospital bed holding little Romeo and a rosary in hand.

The boy was born in São Paulo and his face was not shown. Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis have been together since 2015.





The actor already has 14-year-old son Noah from his former marriage to Danielle Winits.

In the comments of the publication, fans and celebrities congratulated the new dads on the baby’s arrival. “God bless!”, wished Lúcio Mauro Filho. “How wonderful! Cheers to you all!” wrote Didi Wagner.



