First fast charging station in SP charges electric cars

THE shell recently opened the first fast charging station for electric cars in São Paulo. With a power of 50 kW, the station is located in a unit located in the North zone, on the banks of Marginal do Tietê, one of the busiest roads in the capital. But, unlike other charging stations available in public places and establishments, such as parking lots, hotels, markets and shopping malls, this charging station charges for charging.

Already available for use by customers, the high-power charger charges a rate of R$1.95 per kWh. In other words, it allows to fully recharge an electric vehicle with a 40 kWh battery for R$ 78. According to Raízen, a Shell licensed company in Brazil, the cost is 50% lower compared to traditional fuels. At the same Rede Papa station, a liter of ethanol, for example, costs R$4.39, while a liter of gasoline costs R$6.69.

How it works

The gas station opened in São Paulo is the first in Brazil to carry the Shell Recharge name. This is how the British oil company’s electric car charging points around the world are called. The goal is to open 34 more stations of this type in the Southeast region by March 2023, with powers from 50 kW to 150 kW (ultra-fast charge). In them, charging can be done in up to 35 minutes. And the charge is made through the Tupinambá app.

The startup emerged as an app that helps electric vehicle owners find the nearest charging stations. However, Tupinambá already operates its own network with 150 charging points, half of which already charge for charging. On June 19, 2018, Resolution No. 819 of the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) released charging for charging electric cars by companies and private establishments.

Thus, with the start of Shell Recharge’s operations, the company starts charging for fast charging through the app on the smartphone. Just register a valid credit card to release the load on the equipment. “It will be the first network with 150kW points. Today you have one or another point with this power, but not a complete network of electric stations”, explains Davi Bertoncello, CEO of Tupinambá Energia.

Charging network in Brazil

A 2020 study by McKinsey consultancy pointed to access to chargers for electric cars as the main point of concern for Brazilians. It overcomes issues such as battery life and battery life, pricing and maintenance costs. This same report brings some interesting numbers. Brazil has around 500 charging stations, while the United States has 98,300 charging stations, and China has more than 807,000 points.

In general terms, there are currently two types of charging stations for electric cars. The most common, in alternating current, have powers ranging from 3.7 kW to 22 kW. These are located in public places and are complementary to residential chargers. Fast charging points, with powers between 50 kW and 350 kW, offer fast charging. Therefore, they are located on roads and lanes with high vehicle traffic.

How much does electricity cost?

Charging for charging electric cars is something new in Brazil, as most available points still allow charging at no cost. As there is no established legislation for charging, the amounts vary. For example, the cost of residential wall chargers (Wallbox), with powers of 7.4 kW, is much lower than that of Shell’s electric post. A load on this equipment is charged by the electric power companies, such as Enel X.

In this case, the cost of kWh will depend on the current flag, which has different values ​​in each state. such as the Car Journal published in April, the average value of the kWh is R$ 0.66. That is, filling the 26.8 kWh battery pack from the Renault Kwid E-Tech have an interior cost of R$ 18 per load. The electric hatch has a range of up to 298 km. In this way, it has a monthly fuel expense almost ten times lower than that of a VW T-Cross turbo flex.

