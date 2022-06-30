Flamengo wins, survives in Libertadores and needs to forget the ’85th generation’ – 06/30/2022

The unusual thing happened in Ibagué, where Flamengo defeated Tolima 1-0. The goal was scored by Andreas Pereira, villain of the Libertadores final; with Rodinei and, mainly, Léo Pereira standing out as the best in the field.

The performance was poor despite the result. The opponents were shaken by the dramatic loss of the Colombian title, three nights earlier, to Atlético Nacional, with a goal in stoppage time. This after missing a penalty.

Even so, he put pressure on a poorly scaled Flamengo, with Diego Ribas playing the role of a midfielder with tasks he cannot perform. Filipe Luís, although not so bad, also showed, once again, that he doesn’t earn enough anymore.

Everton Ribeiro was another well below, especially in the first half, not to mention the pale performances of Gabigol and Arrascaeta. Goalkeeper Santos, in turn, shows that Paulo Sousa was right when he asked for his signing.

Next Wednesday, at Maracanã, the team from Rio will try to advance to the quarterfinals of Libertadores. If he succeeds, he will have four weeks until the confrontation with the winner of the Boca Juniors x Corinthians duel, away from home.

This period can be precious so that the team, surviving, corrects errors, defects, can use Everton Cebolinha and eventually other reinforcements that should arrive for Dorival Júnior. Who knows so the technician forgets the so-called “1985 generation”?