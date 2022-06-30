“Flamengo yes, after that…”; Pilhado brings exclusive about Andreas Pereira’s new situation and stirs the Nation

Andreas Pereira lived all kinds of feelings in Flamengo. “Arrived, arriving”. He was cheered, scored important goals, but all that went down the drain after the failure in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América. That left the midfielder’s image very “scratched”, even more so because it was a decision, against Palmeiras.

Yesterday (29), he scored a great goal against Tolima and left Rubro-Negro very close to the classification. His last games made many fans ask for his stay. By virtue of his contract, it was his last game of his first loan with Manchester United. However, the situation is still not 100% enacted. Journalist Thiago Asmar made an investigation that stirred the nation.

“(…) Flamengo yes, after that goal, after the last three performances by Andreas, he is interested in trying to convince Manchester United mainly. This morning I sent a message to the person who has been giving me all the information about Andreas’ situation, if it’s possible, if there’s any way Andreas can still stay with Flamengo (…)”, said Pilhado before completing.

“(…) The answer was the following: ‘Thiago, to be honest, I don’t think there is. Flamengo has no morals with Manchester United, he’s very much on his way to Fulham. The coach seems to be drooling behind Andreas’. Then I ask, but is Flamengo still trying? Then he: ‘I don’t know if he tried yesterday, but it looks like he’s still trying, (but) I don’t think it will work (…)”, completed.

Mauro Cezar had also said something similar on his Twitter channel about the midfielder’s permanence or not: “Extremely difficult, not impossible”, he wrote in relation to the current scenario.