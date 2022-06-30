Flávia Alessandra shows off with a thin piece and gets excited when pulling a part

Flavia Alessandra didn’t skimp on style, beauty and sensuality by publishing new photos on his Instagram. In the records, the actress appears posing on her apartment balcony, highlighting its spectacular body.

For the daring shoot, the famous wore a stylish bikini, sunglasses and a designer yellow hat. In some photos, Otaviano Costa’s wife gave a sexy pull on her panties and took the netizens to the delirium.

the muse too drew attention with her defined absthe result of a training routine and balanced diet. “Sunday with chill and sun”, wrote Flávia Alessandra in the caption of the publication.

Faced with a lot of beauty, fans and admirers of the actress were completely amazed and quickly left many countless compliments and rousing comments for her. On the social network, the actress’ post already has more than 104,000 likes.

“Beautiful”, “Full”, “Marvelous”, “This woman is too wonderful”, “It is not enough to be an excellent actress, the woman is completely beautiful and sensual”, “Perfection exists and her name is Flávia Alessandra”, “You You are getting prettier every day, time is only good for you”were some of the reactions.

Check out the beautiful photos of Flávia Alessandra:

beauty and self-esteem

With the visibility that she has for being a public figure, Flávia Alessandra seeks to pass through her social networks, a positive message about body and acceptance to your fans and followers. The subject was even the subject of an interview that the famous gave to Splash UOL in March this year.

“Every woman wakes up day ‘yes’ and day ‘no’. We are the same every day, but there are days when we look in the mirror and think we are beautiful, without any explanation. Other days, we can be mounted and we don’t think we’re pretty. So, there is so much inside to be resolved and mirrored”, highlighted.

when talking about How to deal with overexposure on social mediathe actress was very sincere: “That could become a problem for me, yes, but I’ve been trying to change my look and my perception. I’m starting to have this more real and sincere conversation, sharing the other side.”explained Flavia.

“Self-esteem is something we need to develop daily. And we do this by eating things that are good for our soul. It’s not the outside.” said the artist, currently 48 years old. “I want to age well. I want to be at my best at any age. We need to have this appreciation of the mature woman. Down with ageism and this idea that, after 40, it’s over.”defended.

