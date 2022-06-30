Flávio does not rule out violent reaction from supporters in case of Bolsonaro’s defeat

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) stated that his father, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has no intention of striking a blow in the event of defeat in the October this year election, but warned that he has no control over the reaction. of supporters.

In an interview with the newspaper The State of São Paulopublished this Thursday 30, the parliamentarian demanded a position from the Superior Electoral Court on the recommendations made by the Armed Forces for electronic voting machines.

“This resistance from the TSE in making the process safer and more transparent will obviously bring instability. And we have no control over that.” “A considerable part of public opinion does not believe in the electronic voting system”.

The statements reinforce the clash between the federal government and members of the Superior Electoral Court and the Federal Supreme Court. In recent days, ministers of the Courts have refuted any possibility of a coup in tough messages to Bolsonaro.

“You can trust that whoever wins will take over. There will be no risk because the Supreme Court will be aware of this”, the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, reportedly told deputies this week.

Edson Fachin, who presides over the TSE, stressed that the Electoral Justice will hold fair, safe and peaceful elections.

On the possibility of Bolsonaro supporters attempting an uprising, as happened in the United States, Flávio did not rule out the possibility.

“How do we have control over this? In my view, (Donald) Trump had no interference, he didn’t send anyone there (invade the Capitol). People followed the problems in the American electoral system, they were outraged and they did what they did,” he said. “There was no command from the president and this will never happen from President Bolsonaro. He wears out. That is why, from now on, he insists that the elections take place without the cloak of mistrust”.