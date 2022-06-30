Fleury (FLRY3) and Hermes Pardini (PARD3) announce business combination agreement; actions soar

Fleury (FLRY3) and Hermes Pardini (PARD3) sent a notice to the market this Thursday (30) informing that the “Protocol and Justification” was signed with the purpose of a corporate reorganization involving the combination of the businesses and the shareholding bases of the two companies. companies. This is the latest step in the consolidation seen in the Brazilian healthcare sector.

According to the terms of the transaction, Pardini’s shareholders will receive approximately 1.21 Fleury common shares for each common share they hold in the company, plus approximately R$ 2.15.

The beginning of the trading session was marked by an asset auction and a strong rise in the shares of both companies. At 10:13 am (Brasília time), FLYR3 assets were up 10.97% at R$15.63 before entering the auction, while PARD3 opened sharply and had gains of 17.86% by 10:19 am, before entering the auction. at auction.

“The companies believe that the combination of the two operations represents an excellent opportunity to create value, which could result in significant gains for their shareholders through (i) increased competitiveness of the Companies in the environment of transformation of the health and diagnostic medicine sector with geographic complementarity and national presence, robust capital structure, support from its key shareholders and adequate organizational structure, and (ii) reinforcement of organic and inorganic growth”, they highlight in the document.

They estimate that the combination of Fleury’s and Hermes Pardini’s businesses generates an increase in the combined company’s annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between R$ 160 million and

BRL 190 million.

According to the companies, the Hermes Pardini brand, “due to its strong reputation, quality and reliability”, will be maintained for at least 10 years, counting from the effective consummation of the Business Combination, in all units where it is currently used, as well as how it will expand its use in new units of that brand that will be created through its growth.

The implementation of the transaction will result: (i) in the ownership, by Fleury, of all the shares issued by Hermes

Pardini; (ii) upon receipt by all Hermes Pardini shareholders for each common share issued by Hermes Pardini, of: a. an installment in national currency of R$ 2.154102722 adjusted pro rata die based on the variation of the CDI, from the date of corporate approval of Hermes Pardini for the Transaction until the date of its consummation and subject to

the adjustments in the form of the Protocol and Justification, as applicable, to be paid, in a single installment, within fifteen days after the date of consummation of the Transaction; and b. 1.213542977 common share issued by Fleury, subject to adjustments as provided for in the Protocol and Justification.

The Operation will be implemented through the following main stages, all interdependent and linked to each other:

(i) The merger of all the shares issued by Hermes Pardini by a special purpose company whose shares are fully owned by Fleury, with Hermes Pardini becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Holding Fleury;

(ii) The receipt by all shareholders of Hermes Pardini of one common share and one redeemable preferred share of Holding Fleury for each share of Hermes Pardini;

(iii) Redemption of preferred shares issued by Holding Fleury; and

(iv) The subsequent merger of Holding Fleury by Fleury, based on the exchange ratio of 1.2135 Fleury shares for each share of Holding Fleury, with the extinction of Holding Fleury and succession by Fleury in all its

rights and duties.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including from the antitrust agency Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (Cade).

