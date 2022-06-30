Fleury (FLRY3) and Hermes Pardini (PARD3) announce merger

The laboratory networks Fleury (FLRY3) and Hermes Pardini (PARD3) announced this Thursday (30) that they signed a document that provides for the corporate reorganization of the companies that will culminate in a business combination between the two.

The companies say they believe that the combination of the two operations represents an “excellent opportunity to create value, which could result in significant gains for their customers”. shareholders“.

The combination of Fleury’s and Hermes Pardini’s businesses should generate an increase in the combined company’s annual Ebitda between R$ 160 million and R$ 190 million, according to the companies.

The idea of ​​a merger between the companies is not new to the market. In 2019, for example, the Bradesco BBI he mentioned the possibility of a business combination and spoke of synergies of R$ 1.4 billion, in values ​​at the time.

Fleury and Hermes Pardini see increased competitiveness “in the environment of transformation of the health and diagnostic medicine sector with geographic complementarity and national presence, robust capital structure, support from its reference shareholders and adequate organizational structure”.

The operation would also reinforce organic and inorganic growth, says an excerpt of a material fact released this Thursday.

Hermes Pardini follows for at least 10 years

The “Hermes Pardini” brand will be maintained for at least 10 years, counting from the effective consummation of the business combination, in all units where it is currently used, according to the companies.

The agreement also provides for the expansion of the brand in new units that may be created through its growth.

The document signed so far must ensure that the parties perform all the acts necessary for the consummation of the transaction, as well as the convening and holding of the respective shareholders’ meetings of the companies and the Fleury holding company for approval of the transaction.

The companies also cite the “commitment of such shareholders not to sell or acquire shares issued by the respective companies until the general meetings that will resolve on the transaction”.

What will the merger between FLRY3 and PARD3 look like?

According to the companies, the implementation of the operation will result in:

In the ownership, by Fleury, of all the shares issued by Hermes Pardini;

Upon receipt by all Hermes Pardini shareholders for each common share issued by Hermes Pardini, of: a) a portion in national currency of R$ 2.154102722, adjusted pro rata die based on the variation of the CDI, as of the date of corporate approval of Hermes Pardini for the transaction until the date of its consummation and subject to the adjustments in the form of the Protocol and Justification, as applicable, to be paid, in a single installment, within 15 days after the date of consummation of the Transaction; and b) 1.213542977 common share issued by Fleury.

The operation will be implemented through the following main stages, all interdependent and linked to each other:

The merger of all the shares issued by Hermes Pardini by a special purpose company whose shares are fully owned by Fleury, with Hermes Pardini becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Holding Fleury;

O receipt by all shareholders of Hermes Pardini one common share and one redeemable preferred share of Holding Fleury for each share of Hermes Pardini;

one common share and one redeemable preferred share of Holding Fleury for each share of Hermes Pardini; The redemption of preferred shares issued by Holding Fleury;

The subsequent merger of Holding Fleury by Fleury, based on the exchange ratio of 1.2135 Fleury shares for each share of Holding Fleury, with the extinction of Holding Fleury and succession by Fleury in all its rights and obligations.

See the document released by the companies: