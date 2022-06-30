Food and meal vouchers have readjustment of 10.08% and 7.42% due to food inflation – News

Companies that offer employees benefits such as food stamps and meal vouchers seem to be aware of the impact of inflation on food prices. So much so that they increased the value of the cards made available to their employees, as shown in a survey carried out by Sodexo Benefits and Incentives.

Based on data from the customer base, Sodexo found that companies of all sizes (small, medium and large) made some adjustment in the first quarter of this year. Food stamps had an average increase of 7.42%, and food stamps, 10.08%, compared to the same period in 2021.

In São Paulo, the average increase was 15.95% for food stamps and 8.25% for meal tickets.





When breaking down by type of company, it appears that small and medium-sized companies increased the value of food stamps by 7.07%, on average, in the period, while large companies authorized an increase of 10.84%. As for food stamps, the average increase was 7.01% in small and medium-sized companies and 6% in large corporations.

For Rodrigo Somogyi, product director at Sodexo Benefits and Incentives, the inflationary scenario directly affects the quality of workers’ food. “For companies, offering benefits to workers is a matter of business strategy in retaining the best talent. Good productivity is directly linked to a nutritious and balanced meal, but today it is difficult to keep within the budget without the help of these benefits. “, says the executive.

The highest highs were found in the Midwest and South regions. Workers in the Midwest obtained the highest average value in the balance of the food benefit in the first three months: R$ 534.41. Then come those from the South, with R$ 528.64; North, with R$ 433.19; Northeast, with R$ 409.35; and Southeast, with R$ 392.76.

In the comparison that is based only on the meal benefit, the highest averages are in the Southeast, with a balance of R$ 518.24 in the quarter. Then come the Midwest, with R$ 463.04; South, with R$ 453.72; Northeast, with R$ 444.21; and North, with R$ 431.52.

