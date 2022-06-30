‘For God’s sake, why am I involved?’ · Rolling Stone

The actress received several negative comments after the video with Johnny Depp went viral on social media

Dakota Johnson opened up about the comments he’s received since the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in an interview with vanity fair. The actress went viral on social media with a video from 2015, where she appears at a press conference with depp at the Venice Film Festival.

At the time, the actors were promoting the film. crime alliance (2015) and in the video Johnson comments on the actor’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he explains what caused the bruise. the fingers of depp were an important part of the trial, as he claimed that heard cut them with the end of a vodka bottle during a fight.

Netizens began to share and analyze the video in question, spreading it with titles like “the EXACT moment that Dakota Johnson I KNEW that Amber Heard was VIOLENT with Johnny Depp,” which has three million views.

“I was like, ‘For God’s sake, why? Why am I involved in this?,” the actress told vanity fair. “I don’t remember that, but please get me out of it. Don’t let this go any further. Can you imagine, oh my God, if I was called to the witness stand? I can’t believe people are watching [o julgamento] like a program. It’s like a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so weird. The internet is a wild place.”

Johnson did not comment on the jury’s decision in the case Depp-Heard, but reflected on “cancel culture”: “What I struggle with in terms of cancel culture is the term cancel culture – the whole concept behind canceling a human being, as if it were a commitment. No person will not make mistakes in their life.”