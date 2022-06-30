Fortaleza announces the hiring of Thiago Galhardo on loan, from Internacional

Player signs on loan until the end of December and is free to follow in 2023

Thiago Galhardo is the new reinforcement of the Strength. After returning from loan Celta de Vigo to Internationalthe attacking midfielder has already moved to a new team with new loan until the end of 2022.

Galhardo is expected to arrive in the next few days to have his contract signed, with regularization taking place from July 18th. It is worth remembering that, as he has a contract with Inter until the end of the year, the player can already sign pre-contract for 2023.

In an official note, the president of Leão do Pici, Marcelo Paz celebrated the signing made by the club, even remembering the successful passage of Galhardo by the rival Ceará.

“He accepted our proposal, knows the city, understands the reality of the club, knows how serious we are in fulfilling commitments and we believe that he really comes to reinforce the squad, it is not just a signing, it is not just another name, but a player who has the technical quality, history and personality to get here and show all the talent he has and help us in the competitions this year”, he said.

“We understand that the arrival of Thiago Galhardo is a very good market move for Fortaleza. He is an athlete of recognized quality, he did very well in the clubs he played in Brazil more recently, especially at Internacional, but he also had a good spell in Ceará, our rival, and was at the highest level of world football, in one of the big leagues,” he added.

At 32 years old, Galhardo will play for his 16th team in his career. The player still accumulates remembered passages in Botafogo and Vasco.