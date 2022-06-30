Fortaleza Esporte Clube announces the signing of attacking midfielder Thiago Galhardo for the sequel to the 2022 season. Belonging to Internacional-RS, the newest reinforcement of Tricolor arrives on loan until the end of the year.

– He accepted our proposal, knows the city, understands the reality of the club, knows how serious we are in fulfilling commitments and we believe that he really comes to reinforce the squad, it’s not just a signing, it’s not just another name, but a player who has the technical quality, history and personality to get here and show all the talent he has and help us in the competitions this year – explained Marcelo Paz, President of Fortaleza.

Galhardo signs with Fortaleza after playing for Celta de Vigo, from Spain, where the season ended in May. For the celestial team, he played in La Liga, which represents the Spanish first division, and Copa del Rey. For Inter, in 2020 and 2021, the player totaled 82 games and 45 direct participations on goal, with 34 goals and 11 assists, numbers that took him to the Brazilian National Team.

– We understand that the arrival of Thiago Galhardo is a very good market move for Fortaleza. He is an athlete of recognized quality, he did very well in the clubs he played in Brazil more recently, especially at Internacional, but he also had a good spell in Ceará, our rival, and was at the highest level of world football, in one of the big leagues – concluded Marcelo Paz.

Thiago Galhardo is expected to arrive at Pici in the coming days for contract signing and official presentation to the press and fans. Its regularization will be carried out in the transfer window, which opens on July 18.

DATASHEET:

Name: Thiago Galhardo do Nascimento Rocha

Birth: 07/20/1989 – 32 years old

Height: 1.83m

Natural: Sao Joao Del Rei-MG

clubs: Bangu-RJ, Botafogo-RJ, Comercial-SP, América-RN, Boa Esporte-MG, Brasiliense, Madureira-RJ, Coritiba, RB Brasil-SP, Ponte Preta-SP, Albirex Niigata-JAP, Vasco da Gama, Ceará , Internacional-RS and Celta de Vigo-ESP.