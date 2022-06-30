Fortaleza signs Thiago Galhardo, ex-Ceará, on loan until the end of the season

Fortaleza announced the first signing for the remainder of the 2022 season on the night of this Wednesday, 29. It is the attacking midfielder Thiago Galhardo, who was playing for Celta de Vigo, from Spain. The athlete’s contract with the Ceará club will be on loan until the end of this year.

Galhardo’s arrival at Fortaleza is considered “surprising” due to the athlete’s proximity to rival Ceará. In recent weeks, the attacking midfielder even had dinner with Robinson de Castro, president of Alvinegro, in Belo Horizonte.

“He accepted our proposal, knows the city, understands the reality of the club, knows how serious we are in fulfilling commitments and we believe that he really comes to reinforce the squad, it’s not just a signing, it’s not just another name, but a player who has the technical quality, history and personality to get here and show all the talent he has and help us in the competitions this year”, said Marcelo Paz, president of Fortaleza, about the hiring of Thiago Galhardo.

