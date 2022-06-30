Fourth wave of Covid-19 in Fortaleza may reach peak in early July

In many ways, the fourth wave of Covid-19 is being different from previous contamination cycles. Despite the uncertainties regarding the scenario, epidemiologist Antônio Lima, coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance at the Municipal Health Department (SMS), estimates that the peak may be reached in early July. The fourth wave presents a slow increase and low mortality, mainly due to vaccination coverage.

In an interview with THE PEOPLE, he explains that the dimension of the fourth wave is not exactly clear because many infected have very mild symptoms and do not even get tested. In addition, part of the population has identified the virus through self-test and, therefore, there is no official notification of the case.

“We don’t have much of the dimension. If we are going to follow the international standard. Peak should be in early July. We will reach a positivity of, at most, 40%. From then on, we will start to fall”, he analyzes. “It seems to me that we’re on a climb close to the top,” she adds.

He points out that Fortaleza has around 70% of the vaccinated population (over 5 years old) immunized with the third dose and 90% with the primary regimen (two doses). The epidemiologist details that it was expected that a part of the people who were infected by the Omicron variant would be partially protected from the two “new” subvariants — BA.4 and BA.5.

The BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants were predominant but are being rapidly replaced by the more recent ones. Antônio Lima explains that BA.4 and BA.5 have a higher level of escape from immunity acquired by previous infection and vaccination. Despite this, the clinical picture of those infected has been milder.

The increase in cases is being driven by young adults (20 – 59 years). After the third wave, in mid-February, the Capital spent three months with a small number of daily cases, especially among children, the unvaccinated age group. “Between May and June, there was a shift in the age group, from children and adolescents to the age group with a greater number of people”, he points out.

New moment of the pandemic

“This moment is a new moment”. Some factors soften the history experienced in the other phases of the pandemic, such as the important fraction of the population with three or four doses and a majority of cases without serious complications. But he ponders: “This virus has brought us many uncertainties, we do not know well the next steps. It is not known what may come next, although it seems a milder scenario”.

According to him, it is necessary to analyze the local scenario to further encourage the most appropriate measures when necessary, such as vaccination or non-pharmacological measures. “The pandemic scares less. We have been without deaths for 35 days. We had more than 100 deaths in one day”, he compares.

It is possible that the State will go through this fourth wave without determining a compulsory measure by the State Committee to Combat the Pandemic. Antônio Lima, who has a seat in the group, points out that “if necessary, the committee would do it”.

“It is difficult to go back to compulsory mode. The assistance impact has not been dramatic. Mandatory measures are taken when you realize that you are not really managing to fight in order to provide adequate assistance. It can happen, but I don’t see an exponential progression of Covid “, he justifies.

About the hospitalization numbers, he highlights the occurrence of “incidental Covid” cases. Term is used to refer to cases of patients who need health care for another disease, but are also infected with a virus. That is, people who have the infection but did not seek care because of Covid-19.

“We didn’t have incidental Covid in the first waves. From Ômicron onwards, we had mild cases and what was considered incidental”, he says.

