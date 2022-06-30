Free FI? Manager increases to 40 thousand shares that it will donate to investors until today; ifix operates stable

This Thursday (30) the Guardian Gestora campaign, which provides for the donation of 40 thousand shares of the FII Guardian Multiestratégia Imobiliária I (GAME11), ends. The initiative aims to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the company’s operations.

In recent weeks, direct investors of the house’s funds – Guardian Logística (GALG11) and Guardian Multiestratégia – entered the promotion to receive two shares of GAME11. Indirect investors, represented by the shareholders of the FIIs who invest in the company’s funds, received a share of the FII as a gift.

The campaign started at the beginning of the month and, initially, would last until the 15th. However, Guardian extended the campaign and allowed, on this last day, the participation of any investor in real estate funds.

“We planned the action since the beginning of 2022 and at the end we put it on its feet with the participation of several fronts such as B3, more than 40 brokers and investors from 26 different funds”, says Gustavo Asdourian, founding partner at Guardian.

According to the manager, the shares donated are from the fund’s first issue, held at the end of last year, and belong to Guardian itself, not being a new offer.

The fund’s portfolio is currently composed of 20 certificates of real estate receivables (CRIs) and shares of the FII Unidades Autónomas (IDFI11). On the 22nd, the fund deposited R$ 0.15 per share, equivalent to a monthly return with dividends of 1.5%.

In March, Guardian Multiestratégia shares were split – ten to one – being adjusted from R$100 to R$10, in an initiative to facilitate access to the fund, points out the manager.

To receive the donation of quotas, quota holders must register and validate data on the Guardian Multiestratégia website (game11.com.br). Registrations will be confirmed in the email registered by the customer. Quotas will be donated after the campaign registration period ends.

With more than BRL 1.4 billion in investment funds and more than 10,000 investors, Guardian was founded in 2020. In recent months, the manager has structured more than BRL 1 billion in CRIs.

IFIX Today

In this Thursday’s session (30), the IFIX – index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates practically stable. At 11:25 am, the indicator registered a slight increase of 0.01%, at 2,792 points. Yesterday, the indicator closed the trading session with a slight drop of 0.05%. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs of this Thursday (30)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) SNFF11 Suno FoF Others 1.19 GGRC11 GGR Covepi Income Logistics 0.97 SARE11 Santander Income Hybrid 0.84 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs 0.79 RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. furniture 0.76

Biggest casualties of this Thursday (30):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) HGFF11 CSHG FoF Titles and Val. furniture -1.6 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF Titles and Val. furniture -1.26 XPIN11 Industrial XP Others -0.97 RBRY11 RBR CRI Titles and Val. furniture -1.05 RBFF11 Rio Bravo Ifix Titles and Val. furniture -0.81

Source: B3

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

New issues of Devant and AF Invest; Rio Bravo Renda Varejo sells new bank branches

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Seventh issue of Devant shares (DEVA11) wants to raise up to BRL 150 million

In a material fact released this Wednesday (29), Devant Recebíveis Imobiliários announced that it had approved the seventh issue of quotas for the fund, which provides for raising up to R$150 million.

The unit value of the new shares was fixed at R$96.89 and the distribution fee will be R$2.43, totaling a subscription price of R$99.32.

At the opening of the session this Thursday (30), the shares of Devant Receivíveis Imobiliários were being traded at R$ 99.81, down 0.19%.

Shareholders with a position on July 6 will have preemptive rights in the offer, which can be exercised between July 12 and 27, 2022.

Focused on investing in real estate receivables certificates (CRI), the fund currently has a net worth of R$ 1.3 billion. In June, the portfolio deposited R$1.60 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 1.60%.

AF Invest CRI (AFHI11) also approves R$33 million offer

FII AF Invest CRI also approved a new issuance of quotas and plans to raise R$33 million, according to a press release from the fund to the market.

The unit value of the new shares was set at R$96.41. As occurred in the fund’s previous offering, no distribution fee will be charged for this new issue.

“Exceptionally in this offer, the distribution costs will not be borne by the fund and/or by the shareholders subscribing to the new shares, but will be paid directly and exclusively by the Manager”, confirms the relevant fact.

At the beginning of this Thursday’s trading session (30), the shares of AF Invest CRI were trading at R$99.14, down 0.36%.

Shareholders with a position on July 4th will have preemptive rights in the offer, which can be exercised between July 6th and 18th, 2022.

Currently, the net worth of AF Invest CRI is R$225 million. In June, the portfolio deposited R$1.40 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 1.37%.

Rio Bravo Renda Varejo (RBVA11) confirms the sale of two more bank branches

The Rio Bravo Renda Varejo fund announced, this Wednesday (29), the sale of two properties in the fund that were leased to Caixa Econômica Federal. The business is valued at R$ 18 million.

According to the portfolio management, the property in Uberlândia (MG) was negotiated for R$ 6 million, an amount 83% above the cost of acquiring the space.

For the other property, in Belo Horizonte (MG), Rio Bravo Renda Varejo will receive R$ 12 million, equivalent to 60% of the acquisition value, according to a notice to the market.

With the two sales, the fund now has 10 sales of properties leased to banks, with a capital gain of R$30 million from the transactions.

The sale of bank branches is part of the strategy adopted by the fund in 2018 as a way of recycling the portfolio, composed of 81 properties.

today’s dividends

Check out which three real estate funds are distributing income this Thursday (30):

ticker Background Performance FLRP11 Floripa Shopping BRL 11.00 BTRA11 BTG Agricultural Lands BRL 0.70 [ativo= EDGA11] Ed. Gallery BRL 0.16

Source: InfoMoney

Note: Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for the funds.

Giro Imobiliário: BC sees inflation risk above target increase in 2022; how to invest in FIIs in the second semester

Risk of inflation breaking the target limit goes to 100% in 2022 and rises to 2023, says BC

The probability of inflation exceeding the limits of the target tolerance range this year rose from 88% in the March estimate to 100%, according to the Quarterly Inflation Report released this Thursday by the Central Bank, which also increased the estimate of the chance of burst in 2023, from 12% to 29%.

“Inflation projections rose throughout the considered horizon,” the BC said in the document.

The report was presented a week late due to the strike by the agency’s servers.

Normally, the disclosure is followed by a press interview by the BC president, which will not be done in this edition because Campos Neto already gave the press conference last week, when part of the document’s projections were anticipated.

On the occasion, the BC president said that the worst moment of inflation in Brazil has passed and that the country is very close to finishing all the work of raising interest rates to tame the rise in prices.

How to invest in FIIs in the second half of 2022? Analyst points out two funds to keep on the radar

After a semester marked by monetary tightening by the Central Bank, inflationary pressure and a series of controversies involving important FIIs in the market, such as Maxi Renda (MXRF11), what to expect from real estate funds in the second half of 2022?

The theme was featured in this Tuesday’s edition (28) of League of FIIswhich has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter at InfoMoney.

In the program, experts took stock of the last few months in the real estate fund market and projected what could become an opportunity in the second half of the year. In addition, Maria Fernanda indicated two funds to stay on the investor’s radar: XP Crédito Imobiliário (XPCI11) and RBR Rendimento High Grade (RBRR11).

“These funds have characteristics that favor them in the face of the current scenario of inflationary pressure and high interest rates, which should still guide the market in the second half”, evaluates the analyst.

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Related