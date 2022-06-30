Gabriel Medina has an affair with an ex-reality. know who

The world surfing champion Gabriel Medina has been enjoying his single life a lot. The LeoDias column found out that the famous stayed, last Sunday (26/6), with a former reality show and now tells you who she is.

This new affair of Yasmin Brunet’s ex-fiancé is model Tabatha Paixão, who recently participated in GloboPlay’s reality show Se Sobreviver, Case!, and is one of MC Mirella’s best friends. The two have been talking for some time and the first meeting took place at a party promoted by the star Neymar Jr, last Sunday, in Rio de Janeiro.

Tabatha Passion Tabatha Paixão is a model, digital influencer and participated in the reality show Se Sobreviver, Case!Instagram reproduction Tabatha Passion Tabatha PassionInstagram reproduction Carnival, Sapucai, Gabriel Medina Gabriel MedinaPlayback / Twitter print-Scooby-Medina-DG-festa-28042022 Pedro Scooby, Gabriel Medina and Douglas Silva enjoyed the show by Grupo Caju pra BaixoReproduction / Instagram Gabriel Medina Gabriel MedinaReproduction / Instagram photo-Gabriel-Medina Gabriel Medinareproduction 0

Also according to the sources of the LeoDias column, the two danced together, exchanged kisses and caresses during the night without the slightest fear of being seen together by the other famous guests of the party.

Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet ended their relationship in January 2022 after two years together. Since the end, the surfer has already been caught in this column kissing digital influencer Vanessa Lopes and was recently appointed as an affair with MC Kevinho’s ex-girlfriend, model and digital influencer Gabriela Versiani.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.