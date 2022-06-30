Games for Nintendo Switch 30% off at Nuuvem

Nuuvem’s June Special Sale features a number of popular games at incredible discounts. Nintendo games were not left out of this one and are 30% off on titles like “Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze” and “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening”. Check the details:

Super Mario Odyssey

The game brings the classic story where the hero, Mario, needs to save the princess, Peach, from the clutches of the evil Bowser, but now in a completely 3D adventure with several incredible scenarios and different challenges that promise to deliver a unique experience to users. In addition, it is possible to play the campaign in local multiplayer mode with a friend who will control Cappy, Mario’s partner.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

The platform game has well-crafted graphics and challenging levels, doing justice to the previous games in the Donkey Kong franchise. The game marks the debut of the classic Nintendo characters on the Switch and received much praise from the public and also from the specialized critics.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Link wakes up in an unknown place, Koholint Island, far from Hyrule, where there are talking animals and very dangerous monsters. Players will be able to explore the island and discover all its secrets as they face enemies and seek to understand all the mysteries that surround the place.

