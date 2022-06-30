Gasoline, diesel and cooking gas prices released after reductions

After approval and sanction by the government of measures proposed in the National Congress, data presented by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, show that it is possible to have an average reduction of 21% in gasoline prices. If this occurs, the product may fall in the national average, going from R$ 7.39 to R$ 5.84.

The projections presented by the minister at a public hearing in the Chamber this Tuesday, 28, took into account the applications of Complementary Law 194/2022, responsible for limiting between 17% and 18% the ICMS charge on fuels, communications, electricity. and public transport.

Measures in relation to diesel taxation discussed in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) were also included in the calculations.

Projection for diesel

In his presentation, Sachsida stated that the data presented may indicate a low impact on the reduction of the price of diesel oil. The explanation according to the executive is related to federal taxes, which are already zeroed.

In the projection shown, the amount charged for the price of B S-10 diesel may drop from the current BRL 7.68 to BRL 7.55. The potential for reduction in the average of national prices should be 1.7%.

Ethanol and cooking gas

Forecasts were also made for ethanol and cooking gas, which will also fall in price after the government’s measures. In the case of alcohol, the estimated reduction is from R$4.87 to R$4.57, with a potential drop of 6.1% in the national average.

In relation to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), better known as cooking gas, the data show that the current average price charged for the product may go from R$ 112.70 to R$ 110.07, with a drop of 2 .3%.

In his speech, the minister also reinforced that the federal taxes applied on the 13 kg cylinder were also permanently zeroed.