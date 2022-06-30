Gasoline price drops, is below R$ 7 and should reduce further in ES

Due to the discount of federal tax installments, fuel prices are being adjusted downwards in ES. Credit: Pexels

In Espírito Santo, the government reduced the rate of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) for fuel. The measure begins to take effect next Friday (1), but the stations are already lowering prices due to the discount of federal tax installments. With the measure, gasoline can already be found with values ​​below R$ 7 in some municipalities of Espírito Santo, with the prospect of the cost falling even further for the consumer.

According to the Petroleum Derivatives Retail Trade Union (Sindipostos-ES), this first drop in prices is due to the cut in federal taxes (PIS/Cofins and Cide) on gasoline, ethanol and Natural Vehicular Gas (CNG) that are reaching stations that gradually pass the discount on to the consumer. It should be noted that diesel already had zero federal taxes.

These taxes were zeroed out by the same law that established the ceiling for the ICMS rate. At some stations in Vitória, for example, where gasoline was previously sold at R$7.49, the price per liter is R$7.19 on credit.

The average price of gasoline in the municipalities of Espírito Santo is currently at R$ 7.54, according to the Fuel Monitor of the State Department of Finance (Sefaz), considering the invoices issued this Tuesday (28). However, a survey carried out by the the Gazette next to stations in nine municipalities, this Wednesday (29), pointed to lower prices.

The most expensive liter of gasoline identified in the state is at a gas station in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, in the south of the state, at which those who are going to fill up must pay up to R$ 7.65. Next, there are two establishments in Colatina, in the Northwest Region, where prices reach R$ 7.59.

In Greater Vitória, prices vary between R$6.72 and R$7.29. Some establishments offer a cent discount if payment is made in cash (cash or debit).

