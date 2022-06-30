Gasoline price drops to R$ 6.65 in Fortaleza – Victor Ximenes

The fuel market in Fortaleza continues to adjust, and prices have recorded further declines in recent days.

As verified by the Diário do Nordeste, some gas stations in the Capital are running a liter BRL 6.65the lowest level in recent weeks.

Among the establishments with this rating, the report found the following:

Ipiranga (Av. Barão de Studart with Santos Dumont)

Shell (Av. Barão de Studart and Santos Dumont)

Shell (Rua Torres Câmara with José Lourenço)

Shell (Baron of Studart with Father Valdevino)

Shell (Antonio Sales with Baron of Studart)

Shell (Baron of Studart with Júlio Siqueira)

Some of them charge this amount only for debit or cash payment.

At the same time, several other gas stations are priced below R$7.

In a very corrosive inflationary scenario, the drop is very welcome for consumers’ pockets. Interestingly, she arrives shortly after 5.2% increase announced by Petrobras in the price of gasoline at refineries — which took, even this month, the liter to close to the range of R$ 8 in the Capital.