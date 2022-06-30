get to know the C6 Bank loan

C6 Bank entered the home equity segment. This is nothing more than the type of credit in which the individual’s property is given as collateral. Money can be used for different purposes. In general, the service is still little known in Brazil. The credit payment time is between the benefits that model.

Read more: Do not do this or you may cancel your Nubank, C6, Inter and Credicard card

Data from the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (ABECIP) indicate that this type of service grew 32% in 2021, compared to the previous year. The amount of credit released in this modality was R$ 5.4 billion in the year.

Property as collateral

The service is most popular in the United States. In addition to being cheaper than other forms of borrowing, giving the property as collateral allows for a longer payment period, which seems to be all that many people need.

The term, according to C6 Bank, reaches 240 months. In addition, another advantage for those interested is the fact that they will have more affordable rates. But it all depends on the historic customer payment! In other words, the profile of each contractor will be analyzed.

According to C6 Bank, those interested in using the property as collateral can contract the limit of up to 60% of the property value. In this case, the property must be fully paid off.

Despite this, even properties that are financed can be given as collateral. Under these conditions, half of the loan is conditioned to the payment of the debt.

At first, C6 Bank released the service to around 200 customers. Interested parties can hire directly through the application. The forecast is to expand the offer of the credit modality until the end of this year.