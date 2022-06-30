Gilberto Gil’s house in Araras served as the stage for the rehearsal of the new tour and there is a family tree in the room; Photos

It was in the house that Gilberto Gil has had for 17 years in Araras, in the Serrana Region of Rio, that the tour of the show that has just debuted in Europe was born, bringing the whole family together on stage. The property, surrounded by greenery, served as a setting for rehearsals and even for choosing the songs that are part of the repertoire.

One of the novelties in the decoration is the family tree that occupies almost the entire wall of one of the rooms. Starting with Gil’s parents until reaching the youngest grandchildren. The tree, made of framed portraits, was inaugurated on the singer’s birthday in June last year.

Gilberto Gil’s house in Araras Photo: reproduction/ gnt

Aerial view of Araras’s house Photo: reproduction

The family tree mounted on the wall of Araras’s house Photo: reproduction/ prime video

The property, where the series “Em casa com os Gil” was also recorded, has two living rooms, one of them with a fireplace, a dining room, a rehearsal studio and a large kitchen. Much of the decor was made with recycled wood. Outside, there is a swimming pool, sports court and a vegetable garden, created not long ago by Bela Gil, the singer’s daughter. Gilberto and Flora Gil’s room, the largest in the house, has a balcony overlooking the mountains, the couple’s favorite place.

Gil’s room with a balcony overlooking the green Photo: reproduction/ gnt

Gilberto Gil at his home in Araras Photo: reproduction/ instagram

The sports court at Araras’s house Photo: prime video/ reproduction

