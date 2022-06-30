Globo actress has leaked AIDS diagnosis: “Stain in life”

Globo actress for decades, Claudia Raia became the target of a rumor full of stigmas and prejudices because of a doctor, in 1992

A very uncomfortable situation happened with Claudia Raia in 1992. At a time when there was still a lot of misinformation and prejudice about HIV and AIDS, the Globo actress had false news that she had the infection disclosed by a doctor in the press.

According to TV História, this subject is “dead” nowadays, but it caused a tremendous headache for the artist. On February 11 of the aforementioned year, the global had to schedule a press conference to prove that she did not have the HIV virus. “A stain on my life,” she assessed.

Claudia Raia had to file a criminal complaint against infectious disease specialist and professor Ricardo Veronesi, who was responsible for making comments about her alleged state of health. The comments came about because she had lost too much weight to do a dance job.

WRONG SPEECH

Because of the time, the actress also made prejudiced comments about people who had AIDS. “This accusation is a very annoying and uncomfortable thing. I am a public person, who lives off my image, always associated with health. I don’t have a promiscuous sex life and I already knew the result would be negative,” she said.

Edson Celulari’s ex also went so far as to say that all people who lost weight were compared to AIDS patients and even defended then-President Collor, whom she supported during his candidacy, saying that the comments also surrounded the politician’s life.

SUBJECT DIED

Claudia Raia proved that she did not have AIDS and since then the subject has simply died in the media. In the following years, several Brazilian and world stars lost their lives to the virus. HIV currently has great treatments and stigma and prejudice related to patients are less aggressive.