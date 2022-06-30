Glove de Pedreiro says that ex-businessman put a kind of security guard to watch over him in the small town where he lived | Fantastic

In the interview, the young man from Bahia said that he and his father did not read the contract when they signed with the former businessman, and that Allan de Jesus put a kind of security guard to watch over him in the small town where he lived, Quijingue (BA). He also says that the former manager had the passwords for social networks and controlled everything. With that, he was feeling trapped. In the interview, Luva also reported an episode in which Allan even asked him to lie to Neymar, a great idol of his.

The controversy began after the young man from Bahia announced a break in recording videos, and made the businessman responsible for his career, Allan de Jesus, go public last Thursday (23) to explain advertising contracts that have not yet been paid to the influencer.

The announcement of a break in his career was made by Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, last Sunday (19). In a video posted on his social networks, the young man from Bahia was irritated by the charges he had been suffering, which worried fans.

This Tuesday, the former futsal player Falcão announced that he will manage the influencer’s career. In the announcement of the partnership between Luva de Pedreiro and BET.12, a company controlled by Falcão, the former player said that all decisions on contracts will be made by the Bahian and his family. “Because what is little for one, can be a lot for another”, he justified.

Entrepreneur of Glova de Pedreiro manifests himself after rumors of new agency: ‘the truth, as always, will prevail’

