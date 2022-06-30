GM promises more space aboard the New Montana

General Motors promises more internal space on board the New Chevrolet Montana, which arrives in the Brazilian market next year.

According to the American automaker, the model will operate in the “medium-compact” pickup truck segment and will make better use of the cabin volume.

Marianni Sanchez, Advanced Market Research Manager at GM South America, says: “While the customer wants a more spacious truck, he is also concerned about the dimensions of the vehicle, mainly due to the size of the parking spaces available in large urban centers”.

Because of this, the New Chevrolet Montana should stay away from the Fiat Toro in size, exactly to suit the environment where it will be more popular, the cities.

Using small, three-cylinder engines, the New Chevrolet Montana will have more interior space to provide the comfort customers will demand, especially in the back seat.

As is well known, some double-cab pickups have limited space in the back, but in the case of GM, in order for the New Montana to be able to perform with these smaller engines, it had to be adjusted for weight.

The use of lighter materials was the solution to make the model run with engines up to 1.2 Turbo Flex, without the need for a larger propeller and with high consumption.

Sanchez comments: “The result is fantastic: the Nova Montana will have the best use of internal space in the segment”.

The executive added: “There are at least 20 millimeters more for the rear passenger knee than the competition, while the front and rear headroom is another example of superiority. Ergonomics is another highlight of this project, which translates into better accommodation for up to five occupants.”

Derived from the Onix, Onix Plus and Tracker models, the Nova Montana will be manufactured in São Caetano do Sul. With a six-speed automatic transmission, good performance is expected.