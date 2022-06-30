Goals on DVD: Corinthians recalls provocation to Inter in ad by Yuri Alberto | Corinthians

Corinthians did not let the backstage dispute they had with Internacional go unchallenged by the 21-year-old striker Yuri Alberto.

Minutes after announcing and confirming the player’s loan from Zenit, from Russia, which runs until the middle of 2023, the club used social media to show a video with the striker’s bids.

And, as he has done countless times, he made references to a DVD recording. The joke is an allusion to the complaints regarding the arbitrations made by the Colorado club in recent years. The term has been used frequently.

The player was sold by the Rio Grande do Sul club to Zenit at the end of January this year for 25 million euros (R$ 149 million at the time), and many Colorados believed in his return to Internacional.

Read too

+ Two Boca fans post bail and leave prison

+ At dawn: William begins medical treatment

The rivalry between Corinthians and Internacional escalated in 2005, when the teams competed in the Brazilian Championship until the last round in a tournament with many controversies. It reached its peak four years later, in 2009, in the final of the Copa do Brasil between Alvinegro and Colorado.

On the eve of that decision, the then president of Internacional, Fernando Carvalho, summoned the press to present a DVD with bids in which Corinthians was supposedly favored by arbitration. The people from São Paulo took that cup and, since then, have mocked the episode whenever the gauchos win – on the field and, also, in disputes behind the scenes.

1 of 2 Corinthians announces Yuri Alberto — Photo: Reproduction Corinthians announces Yuri Alberto — Photo: Reproduction

See the player’s full file:

Yuri Alberto Monteiro da Silva

03/18/2001 | 1.82m

Sao Jose dos Campos-SP

Clubs: Santos, Internacional and Zenit

Goals, dribbles and assists by Yuri Alberto at the 2021 Brasileirão

+ Read more Corinthians news

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction