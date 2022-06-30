Good news! Etihad Airways could bring back the A380 later this year

With all the problems experienced by commercial aviation in 2020 and 2021, one of the biggest losses without a doubt was the withdrawal of Airbus A380 from operation by several airlines, which justified the lack of demand to continue operating flights with such a large and which has a high maintenance cost.

However, one of these companies went even further: Etihad Airways had announced that it would permanently retire its A380s! This meant that we would never see the magnificent First Class cabins on this model again: the The Residence and the nine suites The Apartment.

Fortunately, as reported by the Australian portal Flight Hacks, there are strong indications that Etihad will return to operation a part of its A380 fleet later this year, which is wonderful!

When can Etihad Airways bring back the A380?

As reported on Instagram by Aviation UAE, Etihad would be announcing the return of 5 or 6 A380 aircraft in December this year, or in January 2023, putting them first to fulfill the route between Abu Dhabi and London. You can see the information in the post below.

Although there is no official statement from Etihad Airways to date, the strong current demand experienced by commercial aviation provides strong indications that the return of the A380 is justified. Even several other airlines have already returned to operate this model.

Etihad Airways CEO Tony Douglas said in December 2021 that the company could return to flying the A380. At the time, he said: “Passengers, our customers, love them, love the way we present our first class, the “Residence”, our business class and our economy class. […] In the last 18 months we have not operated the A380 because from an economic point of view it was not viable. The market has only really come back in the last couple of months, it’s probably too early to tell. […] I would never say never, but they are not in the plans at the moment. If it’s not economically viable, I’m not a charity, they’re out.”

The highlight above was ours and on purpose, because now that demand is extremely high, it seems feasible for us to return the A380 by Etihad Airways. Let’s hope, because the experience of flying in this aircraft is really surreal!

Have you ever flown on the Etihad Airways A380? How was your experience? Do you think they will actually return to the air this year? Leave your comment below and enrich the debate.