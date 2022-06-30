Gospel singer Sérgio Lopes suffers a stroke and loses part of his body movements

the gospel singer Sergio Lopes suffered a stroke (stroke) ischemic last Monday (27) and lost part of the body movements. He is hospitalized at Instituto do Cérebro Dr. Paulo Niemayer, in Rio de Janeiro.

According to a publication on the singer’s social networks, the artist has a speech disorder and lost the moves right arm and right leg.

According to a note from its press office, the health picture his is stable, but requires care. “We inform you that due to what happened, it will not be possible to fulfill our schedule for now. We will reschedule everyone as soon as possible”, reads the statement.

Marceli Lopes, the singer’s wife, said that he will carry out more detailed examinations to analyze the disease extensionsaccording to information on the website Throne Portal.

She asks Sergio’s followers and fans to pray for his recovery. “Be praying. Your prayers move the heavens,” she said.

