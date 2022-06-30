Grêmio Council approves joining the Brazilian Football League | Guild

President Romildo Bolzan Júnior attended the meeting in the company of the CEO, Carlos Amodeo, and made a presentation on the current scenario of the collective movements of Brazilian clubs and stated that the membership aims to ensure a solid environment for collective negotiation of broadcasting rights.

Grêmio had disagreements about how the divisions of the clubs will occur, but chose to work the alternatives already within the group. Recently, Tricolor had published its intention to join Libra.

The impasse between the blocks has dragged on for weeks. After the creation of Libra, the clubs that did not sign formed a second block around the already created Forte Futebol movement, under the informal leadership of Fluminense and Athletico-PR. The permanence of clubs such as Atlético-MG – which acted at various times as a mediator between the two groups – and Internacional made it possible to formalize a second league.