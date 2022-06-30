Guta and Marcelo meet again, engineer makes an unexpected decision and surprises the family

In Bruno Luperi’s novel, the engineer and the zootechnician believe they are brothers

In the next chapters of wetland, Guta and Marcelo will meet again. According to information from the website Notícias da TV, the engineer will decide to leave the house. However, this Wednesday (29), tenorio (Murilo Benício) will take the son of zuleica (Aline Borges) for the biome.

After the duo arrived at the farm, the former affair with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be perplexed and surprise the family with the decision to stay in the Midwest. Already Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will not like her husband’s ‘face of stick’, but will respect Marcelo (Lucas Leto).

Even after promising that he would no longer make the land grabber hell, who has a relationship with another woman and has three more children, Alcides’ lover (Juliano Cazarré) will not hide her irritation and complain to a saint in her room.

It is worth mentioning that Guta (Julia Dalavia) met the zootechnician in São Paulo, but left him planted in front of a motel after discovering that the boy would be his brother (a relationship that will be denied soon). For more news about soap operas, follow Bolavip Brasil.