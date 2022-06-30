Havan will give away 100 helicopter flights on Brusque’s birthday; learn how to participate

Havan’s helicopter flights in celebration of Brusque’s birthday are back. To celebrate the 162 years of the group’s hometown, 100 customers will be drawn to have the experience of flying by helicopter and seeing the city from above.

Luciano Hang, from Brusque and owner of Havan, comments that the initiative is a way of honoring Brusque and its residents, giving people the opportunity to get to know the city from above. “Many people dream of flying in a helicopter, so let’s help them make their dreams come true. It is also a way for us to thank the municipality where it all started and which is our home. Havan would be nothing without the affection of the people of Brusque”.

How to participate

The tours will be free and customers who want to compete must register throughout the month of July. To participate, you must go to the main store, on Antônio Heil highway, and register at a totem, located in front of the cashiers.

Result

The 100 winners will be announced on July 28 on Havan’s Instagram and Facebook. In addition to the customers, 20 employees from the administrative center, main store and Havan gas station will also benefit from the experience. Confirmation of tours is subject to weather conditions.

Tour

The tours will take place on the first Sunday of August, the 4th, with embarkation and disembarkation in the parking lot of the main store. The flights will be carried out with the Havan helicopter which, according to the company, is a modern and safe equipment, manned by two pilots and with capacity for six passengers.