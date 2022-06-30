Health confirms 21 cases; see in which states

The Ministry of Health today updated the number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in the country and reported that, so far, 21 people have the disease. According to the folder, 14 patients are in the state of São Paulo, five in Rio de Janeiro, and two in Rio Grande do Sul.

The bulletin did not inform the state of health of these patients and in which cities they are. In the last statement released by the ministry, released on Friday (24), Brazil had 17 confirmed cases.

Also according to the bulletin released today, theAnother 23 cases are still under investigation in the states of Ceará (4), Rio Grande do Sul (2), Paraná (3), Santa Catarina (2), Espírito Santo (1), Acre (2), Rio Grande do Norte (1) ), Minas Gerais (2), Goiás (1), Federal District (1), Mato Grosso do Sul (1) and Rio de Janeiro (3).

The ministry also reported that it is monitoring cases and tracking patient contacts through the Situation Room and CIEVS (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance).

How contamination happens

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, by hugging, kissing, massages, sexual intercourse or close and prolonged respiratory secretions.

Prevention and symptoms

To prevent infection, the recommendation is to avoid close/intimate contact with the sick person until all wounds have healed; avoid contact with any material, such as bedding, that has been used by the sick person; and hand hygiene, washing them with soap and water and/or alcohol gel.

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of these symptoms, people develop skin lesions that may be located on the hands, mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital regions.

Monkeypox can be lethal, but the risk is low. There are two distinct groups of the disease virus circulating in the world, grouped together based on their genetic characteristics: one predominantly in Central African countries – with a fatality rate of around 10% – and another circulating in West Africa, with a much lower rate, of 1%.

Complications can occur, especially secondary bacterial infections of the skin or lungs, which can progress to sepsis and death or spread of the virus to the central nervous system, generating a condition of severe brain inflammation called encephalitis, which can have serious sequelae or lead to death. .

In addition, as with any acute viral disease, depending on the patient’s immune status and conditions and access to adequate medical care, some cases can lead to death.