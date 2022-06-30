Health Department monitors three suspected cases of monkeypox

The State Department of Health (Sesa) reports that Paraná has three suspected cases of Monkeypox or monkeypox. There are three men aged between 27 and 39 who live in Curitiba, Cascavel and Londrina. The first case in Brazil was confirmed on June 9, in São Paulo.

Patients have travel histories to São Paulo, France, England and Turkey. The samples from the suspects were collected and are in the process of being sent to the Central Laboratory of the State (Lacen/PR), responsible for articulating with the Ministry of Health for sending to the reference laboratory for cases of this disease, in São Paulo.

A few weeks ago, Sesa made a Guidance Note No. 01/2022 on the flow of care for suspected cases. The document was sent to the municipalities for guidance. In addition, the Secretary of State for Health created a page for information and publications about the disease HERE.

Monkeypox is a viral disease and human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through contact with skin lesions of infected people or recently contaminated objects. The infection causes a rash that usually develops on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body. The main symptoms involve fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, lymphadenopathy, chills and fatigue.