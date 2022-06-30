Health issues risk statement on increase in Covid-19 cases in Amazonas

In the last 14 days, the daily average of Covid-19 cases in Amazonas went from 26 to 123 cases. The alert is from the Amazonas State Health Department, which through the Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation Dr. Rosemary Costa Pinto (FVS-RCP) issued, this Tuesday (28), a risk statement. The analysis corresponds to the period from the 14th to the 27th of June.

In this period, according to the statement, there was an evolution in the number of cases in Manaus, which went from 18 new cases per day to 103 new cases/day, which boosted the increase in the daily average throughout the state. In the interior, the increase was from 8 to 20 daily cases.

Also according to the statement, in the last two months (May and June), the capital has 62% (1,213/1,946) of the cases registered in the state. In this period, there were 45 hospitalizations for Covid in Amazonas, which represents an hospitalization rate of 2.3%. If compared to the same period in 2021, there was a 70% reduction in the hospitalization rate for Covid-19 in the state.

According to the alert, between May and June 2022, there were two deaths from Covid, both in Manaus, with a fatality rate of 1 death per 1,000 cases from the disease. The fatality rate was reduced by 92% compared to the same period in 2021.

However, the alert remains for the increase in the daily moving average of Covid cases in the last 14 days, in the capital and interior. In addition, the Health Department also warned of the stabilization of vaccination coverage of the primary scheme in recent months and low coverage in booster doses, in addition to the circulation of new variants (BA.4 and BA.5) in the state, identified at the beginning of June 2022.

“With this, the importance of intensifying efforts to vaccinate the population is emphasized, especially booster doses, as well as the continuous offer of exams and diagnoses at the entrance doors of health services”, recommended the Secretary of State for Health of the State of São Paulo. Amazonas and the Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation Dr. Rosemary Costa Pinto (FVS-RCP), who signed the statement.

