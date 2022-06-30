Health plans must cover all autism treatment, says ANS – News

THE ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) approved this Thursday (23) the expansion of the rules of assistance coverage for users of health plans with pervasive developmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder.

Thus, as of July 1, 2022, coverage of any methods or techniques indicated by the attending physician for the treatment of a patient who has one of the disorders classified in ICD F84, according to the International Classification of Diseases, will be mandatory.

The regulation also adjusted the list of covered procedures so that unlimited sessions with speech therapists, psychologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists encompass all pervasive developmental disorders.





“Considering the principle of equality, we decided to establish mandatory coverage of different methods or therapies not only for patients with ASD, but for users of health plans diagnosed with any disorder classified as a global developmental disorder”, explains the CEO of ASD. ANS, Paulo Rebello.





What are pervasive developmental disorders?

Pervasive developmental disorder is characterized by a set of conditions that generate communication and behavior difficulties, impairing the interaction of patients with other people and the confrontation of everyday situations.

According to the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10), the following are considered pervasive developmental disorders:

• Childhood Autism (ICD 10 – F84.0)

• Atypical autism (ICD 10 – F84.1)

• Rett Syndrome (ICD 10 – F84.2)

• Other childhood disintegrative disorder (ICD 10 – F84.3)

• Disorder with hyperkinesia associated with mental retardation and stereotyped movements (ICD 10 – F84.4)

• Asperger’s Syndrome (ICD 10 – F84.5)

• Other pervasive developmental disorders (ICD 10 – F84.8)

• Unspecified pervasive developmental disorders (ICD 10 – F84.9)

There are several ways of approaching pervasive developmental disorders, from individual ones performed by professionals trained in a specific area to those composed of multidisciplinary care.

Among them are the Applied Behavior Analysis Model (ABA), the Denver Early Intervention Model (DENVER or ESDM), Sensory Integration, Alternative and Supplementary Communication or Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS). The choice of the most appropriate method must be made by the team of assistant health professionals together with the patient’s family.

