Hyundai HB20 changes from next month. See photos and details | secrets

Hyundai HB20 of the 2023 line spotted before the launch, which will be next month.

Launched in October 2019, the current Hyundai HB20 will undergo another restyling, after the car became the target of criticism regarding the design. Since then, the Korean brand has adopted some discreet touches on the look, but only now, almost three years after the launch, will more significant changes be adopted.

O Hyundai HB20 of the 2023 line

arrives in July next to stores with a rear that recalls the new generation of SUV Tucson

, which has a good chance of arriving in Brazil even more now that the car has just been launched in Uruguay. From the images that circulate on the internet, it is possible to clearly see that the lanterns

will be LED and integrated by a light bar that crosses the back cover.

With that, the HB20

will have a more modern appearance, along with the front, which will have a more discreet style, but with large air intakes in the bumper, in the “beehive” style, daytime running lights

on the tips and narrow headlights, with darkened lenses in some versions. The photos published on the network show the simplest of them, with plastic caps with the same current design.

Disclosure Renewed Hyundai HB20 will also have a new front more discreet than the current one and similar to VW models

At design changes

will make the HB20 look wider, but it will only be a visual impression, as there has been no platform or structural change. It is also possible to notice the new creases of the hood and that the car was more similar to the rivals of the Volkswagen

.

There are still no images of the interior of the 2023 line of the HB20

but it is known that the car will have evolutions in the multimedia system, following resources already available in the Crete SUV

. In addition, the steering wheel will be new, with a flattened base and the finish pattern will be renewed.

There will be no changes to the mechanical set of the Hyundai HB20 2023

, which will continue to have only its 1.0 engine options, aspirated (80 hp and 10.2 kgfm of torque) and turbo (120 hp and 17.5 kgfm), which can work with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic. More information will be released during the launch.