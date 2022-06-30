Hyundai Ioniq 6 announced with bold design with 700 LEDs, electric motor, new logo and more

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has already won the Car of the Year award at the 2022 World Car Awards and now the automaker is introducing the new generation with the Hyundai Ioniq 6. The new model arrives with an updated, bold and efficient design with a resistance coefficient of 0.21 to go head-to-head with the Porsche Taycan and the Tesla Model 3.

A neat detail is the black line on the front and rear of the vehicle, which is used to integrate the smart steering sensors into the design and also indicate the charge level of the Ioniq 6 when it’s connected. Speaking of lights, the Ioniq 6 has 700 parametric LEDs that are responsible for the signaling and headlights of the tram, which is also debuting the new Hyundai logo, which is also present on the steering wheel with 4 square dots representing the morse code for the letter H.

Inside, the Ioniq 6 has a similar look to the Ioniq 5 with two 12-inch screens that work integrated over the air vents on the car’s dashboard. In the center we find a central console with several controls for various functions and also storage spaces for cups, bags and other items. Here comes an important point: Hyundai is focusing on making its cars more ecological, as the fabric of the seats is recycled PET plastic painted with vegetable paints and carpets made with recycled fishing nets.