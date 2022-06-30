Hyundai Ioniq 6 is electric and with expressive design

As a sedan with lines that look more like a four-door coupe, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 appears in South Korea as another product of the Korean automaker’s new line of electric cars.

With an interior described by Hyundai as a “cocoon” in an exterior with an aerodynamic coefficient of only 0.21 cx, the Ioniq 6 has a new brand logo and details that add up to more than 700 unique parametric pixels.

Using recyclable and ecological materials in much of the finish, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 has complex Matrix LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, full LED taillights and a rear wing parametric pixel mounted brake light.

Reminiscent of Porsche cars, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 has an extremely fluid and attractive look, with a rear air deflector in the best Porsche style.

In the “cocoon”, the panel draws attention by the screens of the cameras with rearview function, but different from Audi, which places the screens on the doors.

With two 12-inch screens, the infotainment cluster dominates the panel, while a console with a hollow element dominates the environment, whose indirect lighting transforms the space into a lounge or almost a party space with up to 64 colors.

The rest of the Ioniq 6 was not shown, but it is believed to have good space in the back and trunk with space in line with the proposal.

Finished with eco-process leather and recycled PET fabric on the seats, as well as bio TPO leather panel and bio PET fabric on the roof, the Ioniq 6 also has organic vegetable oil-derived ink on the doors and recycled fishing on the net mat.

Without revealing technical details, SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of the Hyundai Design Center, summed up the product: “The Ioniq 6 connects an emotional convergence of functionality with aesthetics.”

Lee concludes: “The distinctive aerodynamic design is the result of close cooperation between engineers and designers, with obsessive attention to detail and customer-centric values ​​at the core. We created the IONIQ 6 as a conscious cocoon that offers a personalized place for everyone.”

Hyundai Ioniq 6 – Photo gallery