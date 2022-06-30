Ibovespa falls more than US peers, on a day marked by volatility; dollar drops 1.39%

The Ibovespa closed down 0.96%, at 99,621 points, this Wednesday (29), a day marked by high volatility. The main index of the Brazilian stock market opened higher, but ended up giving way during the afternoon.

In part, the movement occurred simultaneously with what was seen in the United States, where the indices also fluctuated. There, however, the declines were smaller – the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, respectively, 0.07% and 0.03%, while the Dow Jones advanced 0.27%.

“The US gross domestic product (GDP) came below expectations, with a drop of 1.6% in the first quarter, compared to a consensus of 1.5%”, comments Bruno Madruga, head of variable income from Monte Bravo.

According to the expert, the stronger-than-expected decline in the US economy helped to remove pressure from treasuries yields. The 10-year bond yields dropped 10.9 basis points to 3.098%.

Not even the advance of oil, with inventories in the United States falling more than expected in the week, was sustained throughout the trading session – the Brent barrel advanced in the morning, but ended up closing down 2.36%, traded at US $115.20, also on account of the prospect of low economic growth.

“The Brazilian interest curve closed a little, following the American curve, with the market adopting a slightly more negative tone in relation to global growth”, explains Sérgio Zanini, partner and manager at Galápagos Capital.

The DIs for 2023 and 2025 saw their rates fall by two and six basis points, to 13.77% and 12.83%. The DIs for 2027 and 2029 saw their yields drop by 13 and 14 points, to 12.72% and 12.84%.

The dollar dropped 1.39% against the real, trading at R$5.192 when buying and R$5.193 when selling – even with the DXY advancing 0.58%, to 105.12 points.

The prospect of low global growth, or recession, removed even fiscal fears, after the publication of the parliamentary amendment project (PEC) of the aid was filed, with an impact of R$ 40 billion and a state of emergency.

Luiz Adriano Martinez, manager of Kilima Asset, says that, in addition to the prospect of lower global growth, the day was also marked by a technical repositioning – for him, the Ibovespa performed worse than the American indices because it performed better than them in the other two sessions of the week. The real, on the other hand, had been performing worse, and recovered this Wednesday.

He also points out that the publication of the PEC on aid benefited companies focused on the domestic market. “The new emergency aid, presented to the Chamber in a report, should bring a positive impact to some papers, as in Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), at least in the short term”, he says.

Among the biggest increases on the Ibovespa, in addition to the ON shares of Magazine Luiza, which rose 1.26%, were those of Rede D’Or (RDOR3), which rose 2.90%, and MRV (MRVE3), with more 2.86%.

On the side of the biggest drops, the ON shares of Qualicorp (QUAL3) stand out, which fell by 8.36%. The ON of Positivo (POSI3) and CVC (CVCB3), in turn, fell by 6.36% and 5.52%.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related